The pets that people in NJ want the most — not cats!? (Opinion)

I like to think of myself as an animal lover. I’ve owned fish and dogs all of my life. Right now, I have two of the best dogs I’ve ever had, each with its own personality.

Johnny the Lab/Pit mix.

Sophie the Boxer/Pit mix.

I also have a “step-dog” that I spoil as if she’s my own – Poppy the Border Collie/Rat Terrier mix.

Over the last month or so, I was attend a few New Jersey 101.5 events all about pets; All American Subaru’s Pet-a-palooza, PetCenter in Old Bridge’s Cutest Pet competition, as well as a handful of other community events that animals were welcome to, and it really shows just how pet-crazy New Jersey really is.

The vast majority of New Jersey pet owners are fantastic. They care for their pets like they’re family, and in turn, the pets are always super happy.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), however, only 47.4% of New Jerseyeans own a pet. That makes us the fifth-lowest pet-owning state in the country. Here are the states with the lowest percentage of pet ownership:

1. California (40.1%)

2. Rhode Island (45.4%)

3. South Dakota (46%)

4. Colorado (47.2%)

5. New Jersey (47.4%)

On the other hand, here are the states with the highest percentage of pet ownership:

1. Wyoming (71.8%)

2. West Virginia (71%)

3. Idaho (70.1%)

4. Vermont (70.1%)

5. Indiana (69.1%)

The website allaboutcats.com took a look at internet search trends to see what the most in-demand pets are in the US. The results may surprise you.

So there you have it. The 10 most searched pets in the country. Do any on the list surprise you? Let me know on Twitter at @Bob_OnAir or weekends 7 pm – Midnight on New Jersey 101.5.

