One reason why parents should miss virtual learning in NJ

After such a chaotic year that probably accelerated aging for every parent in New Jersey, why in the world would any of us miss virtual learning? What one thing is there to miss?

Before I go any further, this argument is not about whether our kids should have a virtual option due to the pandemic. We don't have that option in our public school system at this time, so we're going to stick with what's reality.

As much as we want to forget last year ever existed, there is one thing we had then that we don't have now. And that one thing is this: Being involved with your kids in the classroom on the first day as they begin this new chapter.

I know it seems strange to say that, but hear me out.

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

Last year, we were introduced to the teacher and entire class, in the class setting.

tanuha2001, Getty Stock / ThinkStock

We played a role in helping our kids get off to a good start with the upcoming school year.

Photo by Thomas Park on Unsplash

And as chaotic as last year was with virtual learning, we were able to be a part of that journey.

Szepy

And not to mention, we gained a much larger appreciation and respect for our educators as we watched them do what they do best.

Mike Brant - Townsquare media

Although not being a part of this journey does feel a little empty, here's where I stand on not having the virtual option this year.

Jetta Productions

Yes, I'm beyond glad my kids are back in the school building full-time. And no, I never want to repeat the nightmare of virtual learning we all collectively went through last year. As a household of two full-time working parents, it's amazing our kids learned anything at all.

IcemanJ

But they did, and now they're off to the next grade. So, as much as we don't want a repeat of last year, we do feel like we're missing out just a little bit.

maroke, Getty Stock / ThinkStock

Not being part of that introduction to class is the one thing we do miss about virtual learning.

Thinkstock

Whether or not you also feel this way, one thing's for sure – parents not being part of the classroom during the school day is the way it's supposed to be.

Pe3check

Now that we're back in the classroom, how does New Jersey stack up with SAT scores? Check out the list below to see where your hometown stands.

Average SAT scores for every NJ high school Average scores for the 2019-2020 school year are listed by county, from highest to lowest.