The new NJ eatery everyone is talking about lives up to the hype

So many cool restaurants open up every day in New Jersey and I try to stay on top of the newest ones but it’s hard to do. Remember, we are the food capital of the Northeast.
I had heard about Locale, and since Little Silver is always a place where outstanding restaurants go, I ran! I tried Locale, the buzziest new restaurant in New Jersey, and it absolutely delivered.
This place is warm and inviting and serves up Italian classics with a twist. And trust me, the flavors are next level. Plus, they’ve got a full bar with incredible craft cocktails. Locale is exactly the kind of spot Monmouth County needed, and it’s already one of my new favorite places.
The backstory makes it even cooler. Brothers Matthew and Michael Kelly worked for nearly 10 years to bring Little Silver its first liquor license in decades. They teamed up with the Ottaiano family, who are well-known in New Jersey for their amazing Italian cooking. Together, they created Locale, a mix of great food, good vibes, and a real sense of community.
“We wanted a place where people could unwind, share a meal, and feel at home,” Matt Kelly said. Well, they nailed it.
The menu? It’s full of Italian staples made with fresh ingredients, but the real standout is the pizza. Giuseppe Ottaiano Jr. brings over 10 years of experience (and a family history of making award-winning pies), so you already know the pizza here is legit. They even have a separate takeout area for grabbing pizza, garlic knots, and all the good stuff if you’re in a rush.
Inside, it’s cozy and stylish—think farmhouse chic—perfect for everything from casual dinners to date nights. Locale is set to officially open this fall, so follow them on Instagram to keep up with the latest. Honestly, this is going to be the spot in Little Silver. You’re going to love it.
