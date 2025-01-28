NJ mom’s genius invention lands her on Shark Tank this Friday

I don’t think I’ve missed an episode of "Shark Tank" yet. And maybe it’s because I’m a wannabe inventor. I always have ideas and always wish I had the ambition to bring them to market.

And some of the best ideas come from the most annoying problems. That’s exactly how Rinseroo was born. Lisa Lane, a New Jersey mom, was fed up with her son Jake avoiding shower cleaning and the dreaded dog bath routine.

Instead of just nagging him, she took matters into her own hands and came up with Rinseroo — a slip-on hose attachment that makes rinsing anything a breeze. Now, what started as a mom trying to make chores easier has turned into a multi-million-dollar business.

And here’s the big news: Lisa and Jake are heading to "Shark Tank." On Friday, Jan. 31, from 8-9 p.m. on ABC, they’ll pitch Rinseroo to the Sharks. Will they land a deal? You’ll have to watch to find out!

It’s simple, but it really is genius and maybe that is the genius. Yes, you don’t have to install it. You don’t need any buckets. It’s so easy to do. All you have to do is attach it and then rinse.

You can use Rinseroo for cleaning showers but also for washing dogs or just for messy spills. This is gonna be a go-to for every family in every household. And by the way, in case you think it’s just an idea, its popularity has already been proven.

They already have millions in sales and glowing reviews. As is the case for a lot of products like this, it’s a problem-solving product. I have been a huge Shark Tank fan and I love to see Jersey inventors on the show.

So, will Lisa and Jake impress the Sharks with their story and their product? Tune in to see if Rinseroo gets a deal.

And if you’re curious, check out rinseroo.com or follow them on social media for the latest updates.

