The most romantic NJ Valentines dinner is in a snow globe

So one of the biggest challenges every Valentine’s Day is trying to come up with something that you’ve never done before. Something that looks like you went out of your way to make it uber-special for your spouse or significant other.

And that’s a tough call in New Jersey, which is jam-packed with some of the most elegant, beautiful restaurants in the northeast. So this Valentine’s Day if you’re looking for a fun and unique way to impress your valentine, New Jersey’s igloo dining trend is the perfect mix of cozy and romantic. These heated outdoor setups let you snuggle up under the stars while enjoying great food and drinks.

First, you’ll find the garden igloos at Fig and Lily Garden in Morristown (open November to May) and Crystal Springs Resort for those who have a dining experience called Champagne Chalet. They’ve got everything from fondue to seafood and bubbly, all with a cool après-ski vibe—no skiing required.

Both of those are great options. But if you’re looking for the most romantic spot, NoHu Rooftop in Weehawken takes the cake. Located on the 6th floor of the EnVue Hotel, their heated snow globes offer stunning views of the NYC skyline.

And unless the one you love is used to dining in a snow globe, you’re going to blow their mind. Whether it’s dinner, drinks, or weekend brunch, it’s the perfect setting to make your Valentine’s Day extra special.

Reservations are a must, and these spots fill up fast—especially with Valentine’s Day right around the corner. So, if you’re up for a little adventure, grab a reservation and treat your special someone to a cozy night they’ll never forget. It’s worth the drive!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

