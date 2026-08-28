Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

Interstate 195 sign (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) Interstate 195 sign

🚨A wrong-way driver crashed into two vehicles on Route 195 Wednesday night

🚨Four people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries after the crash.

🚨Route 195 east was closed for hours as police investigated the deadly crash

JACKSON — A wrong-way driver was killed after crashing into several vehicles on Route 195 Wednesday night.

The driver of a Ford SUV heading west in the eastbound lanes near Exit 22 (Georgia/Jackson Mills) struck another Ford SUV and a Toyota around 9 p.m., according to State Police. Both Fords overturned, killing the wrong-way driver, William H. Wright, 73, of Brick.

The passenger of the Toyota, the driver of the other Ford and two passengers of the Ford were transported to hospitals for treatment of minor injuries. Their identities were not disclosed. No one had been charged in connection with the crash as the investigation is ongoing.

Investigation closes Route 195

Route 195 east was closed for several hours between Exit 22 and Exit 28 for Route 9 into Thursday morning because of the crash.

The crash was the first fatal crash on Route 195 and the 24th fatal crash in Ocean County, according to State Police records. However, Route 195 becomes Route 138 in Wall Township where there have been two fatal crashes

(Office of Governor/Tim Larsen) (Office of Governor/Tim Larsen)

⚡ New Jersey data centers must report electricity and water usage to the BPU every six months.

💧 Reports will detail cooling, peak water use, power supplies and other resource demands.

🏘️ The law comes as nearly 40 NJ towns have banned new AI data centers over local concerns.

New Jersey data centers will have to reveal how much electricity and water they use under a new transparency law.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed the legislation Thursday, requiring every data center in the state to report its water and electricity usage to the Board of Public Utilities every six months. The bill (S3379) passed unanimously in the state Senate.

The semiannual reports will include:

⚡ Total energy consumption;

⚡ energy used for cooling and information technology equipment;

⚡ peak daily water use;

⚡ water sources; and

⚡ on-site and backup power supplies.

Sherrill said it was part of her effort to make New Jersey more affordable.

"When it comes to data centers, we're doing that by putting power back in the hands of communities and ensuring data centers play by our rules," Sherrill said.

Paul Yang (L) and Jeffrey Munguia (R) both faced sex asssault of NJ student charges in schools. Both had their teaching certifications revoked this summer, (Passaic and Middlesex County Prosecutor's Offices) State revokes teaching credentials from two educators accused of student sex assault - Paul Yang L and Jeffrey Munguia R both faced sex asssault of student charges in NJ schools Both had teaching certifications revoked

⚠️ Two ex-NJ teachers lose state teaching certifications after separate child sex assault cases.

➡️ One taught English in Carteret, while the other taught fourth grade science in Paterson.

🔴 One defendant pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and received two years of probation.

State examiners have stripped teaching certifications from two former New Jersey educators accused of child sex assaults.

The unrelated assaults of young students were investigated in two public school districts in Middlesex and Passaic Counties over the past two years.

Both male defendants initially faced the same charges — second-degree counts of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Jeffrey Munguia was an English teacher at Carteret Middle School at the time of a reported incident in 2022.

Munguia, a North Bergen resident, was arrested in 2024 after a student came forward to police.

He was no longer a teacher in the district at the time of his arrest, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Munguia was accused of rubbing the victim’s thighs repeatedly while the student was in his classroom in 2022, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

He had then reassigned the student to a desk toward the rear of the class, where Munguia was accused of touching the victim’s groin area, while asking if the student “had gone through puberty yet” and if they had done “anything sexual.”

The victim had ultimately asked to be transferred from the class that year.

Munguia’s application for pretrial intervention was accepted in May, court records show.

In December 2025, a Paterson public school teacher was accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old female student in a classroom.

Paul Yang, of Leonia, was a fourth grade science teacher at Paterson Public School No. 25, Paterson Press reported.

An affidavit filed by investigators described a traumatic incident at the root of Yang's case.

One child told police that Yang gave the class a surprise test, and brought two students to the back of the room, where he blindfolded them, promising them “Korean candy.”

Jackson Mayor Jennifer Kuhn (inset), Welcome to Jackson sign (Jackson Twp, Dan Alexander, Townsquare MEdia) Jackson Mayor Jennifer Kuhn (inset), Welcome to Jackson sign

☑️Threatening voicemails were left for Jackson Mayor Jennifer Kuhn and her election opponent

☑️ Kuhn and Elliott Shem-Tov are both running in Jackson's November election.

☑️Both candidates condemned the messages as police investigate.

JACKSON — An Ocean County mayor says it will take more than threatening voicemails to scare her from office.

Threatening messages made by a male were left in voicemail boxes for Jackson Mayor Jennifer Kuhn and mayoral opponent Elliott Shem-Tov, according to the messages shared with News 12 New Jersey. Kuhn said the messages were left at her town hall office and business lines.

“How do you like freedom of speech, you little Nazi ****," said one message played by News 12.

"Take that piece of **** family of yours get on a jet and get the **** out of America," said another.

"Let me be clear: I grew up in Jackson. It’s going to take a lot more than voicemails and Facebook threats to scare me," Kuhn said on her Facebook page. "The problems we face after 20 years of one mayor are serious, and nothing is going to stop me from working every day to fix them."

Mike Reina was mayor of Jackson for 17 years and left office in October. Kuhn was appointed his successor and is running to be elected in November.

Dennis Hall is charged in the murder of his daughter (Salem County jail, barclayfuneralhome.net) Dennis Hall is charged in the murder of his daughter (Salem County jail, barclayfuneralhome.net)

⚠️ New details reveal a Gloucester County homicide victim was an adult daughter with multiple disabilities.

➡️ Dennis Hall is charged with murder after admitting to strangling the victim, prosecutors said.

🔴 Family members describe grief and shock as the defendant remains in jail.

More details have emerged about a family nightmare that left a woman dead and her father charged with murder.

Prosecutors said a 71-year-old Gloucester County man admitted to strangling his severely disabled daughter.

Dennis Hall, of Franklin Township, is charged with the murder of 40-year-old Devin Hall.

On June 11, township police responded to a 6 a.m. call from Dennis Hall, who told the dispatcher what he had done. He also confessed to officers who arrived at the family's East Avenue home.

The next day, the victim was removed from life support and pronounced dead.

Initially charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder, her father was hit with a first-degree murder charge after an autopsy confirmed the cause and manner of death as homicide.

Devin had multiple disabilities, required a wheelchair and had been non-verbal her entire life, her mother, Jan Hall, said in an interview with 6ABC Action News.

Accused NJ sex predator teachers, school staff arrested in the past two years A number of teachers, coaches and school staff around New Jersey were arrested in 2024 and 2025 for a range of sexual offenses. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

LOOK: Grilling Mistakes That Send Millions To The Hospital From gas explosions to internal bodily damage, these are common mistakes many make with their grills that may send you to the hospital. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

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