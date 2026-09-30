New Jersey is serious about its food and drink, and there should be rules in the Garden State that prevent people from putting certain things together.

The Items That Should Never Be Combined With New Jersey Food And Drink

This all started earlier in the week on National Coffee Day when I learned the hideous thing Ashton Kutcher does to his coffee.

If you don't already know, Ashton, the star of That 70s Show and Two and a Half Men, sweetens his coffee with a splash of orange juice.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

I can hear the simultaneous groans from all the New Jersey Dunkin' drive-thrus from here. Just to be fair, I tried it, and I thought it was exactly as hideous as it originally sounded.

What Other Foods Should Not Be Put On New Jersey Staples

This got me thinking. What other New Jersey favorites besides coffee are being insulted by famous people?

Read More: Why New Jersey Is Not The Pizza Capital Of The World

Do any celebrities take it too far with pizza, for instance? Look no further than singer Ed Sheeran. If I owned a New Jersey pizzeria, I wouldn't let him in. Why, you ask?

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran likes his pizza topped with French Fries and ketchup. Need I say more? There aren't words.

Bon Jovi Throws His Hat Into The Ring

Ashton Kutcher and Ed Sheeran aren't from New Jersey, so the unspeakable things they've done to our beloved coffee and pizza could be forgiven.

Get our free mobile app

But Jon Bon Jovi is part of the controversy, too. He called our favorite breakfast meat "pork roll", which I completely agree with, but he then smashed the "salt, pepper, ketchup" order New Jersey is famous for by saying he prefers mustard on his pork roll.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

No, that's some Bad Medicine.

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of October. Some new events have been added for 2026. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander