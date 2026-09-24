If you go by how many pizzerias each state has per capita, then New Jersey is not the pizza capital of America.

New Jersey Is Not The Pizza Capital And Here's Why

Before you get mad at me, let me explain. This is not an article about which state has the best pizza. You'll get no argument from me on that topic. It's clearly New Jersey.

This is an article on how much pizza each state has. To be exact, it's about how many pizzerias per capita are located in each state. And New Jersey does not win that battle.

Photo by Akshaya Jayaprakash on Unsplash Photo by Akshaya Jayaprakash on Unsplash

As you drive around the Garden State, you seem to see a pizzeria on each corner, and there aren't many New Jersey residents complaining about that.

The Number Of New Jersey Pizzerias Per Capita

But it may surprise you to find out that even with all those pizzerias around, the number of them per capita does not put us at the top of the list.

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New Jersey has 3.54 pizzerias per 10,000 residents, and that is only good enough to place us at #4 on the list, according to Yahoo! Life.

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The state that has the most pizzerias per capita is Connecticut, and they barely beat us with a 3.65.

The Rest Of The Top 5 Pizzeria States Per Capita

Rounding out the top 5 pizzeria states per capita, at #2 is Pennsylvania, with Rhode Island coming in at #3.

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New Jersey, of course, is #4, while Iowa, the state that eats the most pizza, settles for the #5 spot.

New Jersey's least talked about legendary pizza joint Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy