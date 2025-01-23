Here’s a great NJ job if you’ve been told you have a good voice

With the rise and popularity of artificial intelligence, it’s no surprise that many new industries will be popping up to support it. Did it ever occur to you that in order to train artificial intelligence to understand human language, an actual human has to facilitate the process?

In order to understand intonation, inflection, subtext and nuance in our language, a leading AI company is asking for people with nice voices to apply to train artificial intelligence systems.

You apply online and go through a series of onboarding steps. You can work from anywhere in the world, and depending on what language you speak fluently, and for most of you, that’s going to be English, you’ll find that on the application and apply.

According to the job notification, you can earn $40 an hour doing this. And I’m guessing from the way AI is exploding, there are going to be many candidates hired.

The company, Outlier, works with top innovators to improve AI by providing human feedback.

As part of the job, you’ll help train AI systems to better understand human speech, emotions, and requests, making them more natural and user-friendly. Tasks include recording your voice for short conversations with different emotions, accents, and tones, as well as reviewing recordings from others.

This is a freelance, fully remote opportunity with flexible hours. It's perfect for fitting into your schedule. Pay is up to $40 an hour, and all you need is the following:

U.S. or Canadian residency

Native English fluency

A high-quality microphone (no background noise, please!)

Access to a quiet recording space

While no prior experience is required, having a background in voice-related work like voiceovers, podcasting, acting, or even teaching could be a bonus. If this sounds like something you’d enjoy, and if you have a good strong voice it might just be your next great gig.

