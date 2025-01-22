I tried NJ’s newest pizza spot and it is a hidden gem

You know that we are pizza snobs here in New Jersey. As the state that arguably has the best pizza in the country, we have a right to be very choosy when it comes to our pizza restaurants.

So if any of us is overly impressed by a pizza restaurant, you know that you better sit up and take notice. Long Branch has a new hotspot, and trust me, it’s not your average pizza joint.

Just The Crust has opened its doors, and while the name might make you think it’s all about dough, this place is redefining Italian dining in our corner of Jersey.

Having spent years living in Long Branch, I’ve seen restaurants come and go, and it takes a lot to impress me when it comes to pizza and Italian food. But I can tell you this place is special. It feels like the whole town — and then some — has already discovered it. And for good reason.

Their menu is filled with unique fresh, gourmet flavors. Let’s talk about the salads, which are anything but ordinary. The shaved fennel salad with oranges is one of the best salads I’ve ever had. It’s a mix of arugula, cranberries and pecorino with a honey balsamic dressing that’s so good it practically sings. OK, maybe I’m overdoing it a little but you get it.

And for classic lovers, the Caesar salad is one of the best you’ve ever had. It comes with house-made croutons and a perfect dressing.

The chopped antipasto is loaded with everything from sharp provolone to grilled veggies, all tied together with a balsamic red wine reduction. And everyone is freaking out for the chef antipasto, it’s a charcuterie board gone mad, piled high with everything.

But the pizza, oh my god the pizza. Check out their delicious pizza menu here. It's sure to make your mouth water.

The vibe is rustic yet elevated. The kind of place you’d go for a casual dinner or a special occasion. Just The Crust is already making waves, and honestly, Long Branch deserves a place like this. I’m so happy it’s here. Don’t sleep on it, book a table before everyone else grabs your spot.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

