The Navy and U.S. Marine Corps will combine to celebrate their 250th anniversary in October 2025. The celebration will be the largest celebration ever, held at our nation’s birthplace.

The celebration will take place in Philadelphia with events in Camden and along the Delaware River.

The huge event will honor the Navy which was established October 13th, 1775, and the Marine Corps established weeks later November 10th, 1775.

Both the Navy and Marine Corps were founded in Philadelphia.

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash loading...

Many free signature events will take place that will include veterans, educators, and history enthusiasts.

These events will attract tourists and locals from across the country and particularly in the tri-state area.

The packed homecoming celebration will run October 9th through October 16, 2025. This will be the biggest celebration leading up to our nation’s 250th anniversary in July 2026.

The opening ceremonies will begin on October 9th, 2025, with an impressive parade of ships on the Delaware River.

Photo by Chris Henry on Unsplash Photo by Chris Henry on Unsplash loading...

Families can get close and personal while exploring an impressive line-up of historic replica and active-duty Navy ships. A fan favorite event will be a flyover by the famed Blue Angels on October 13th.

For educators, the University of Pennsylvania and Rutgers University-Camden will be hosting academic symposiums on the 250-year-old history of the Navy and Marine Corps.

Events and attractions are added every month, and the celebration will be truly a spectacular to see and a fantastic way to honor two branches of our military.

There is so much history packed into the 250 years of service from the Navy and Marine Corps that we should honor their great service to our country. More details to follow.

21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey Someone from out-of-state, or maybe even out of the country, is visiting New Jersey for the first time. Where do you take them? After grabbing a bagel and before chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza, be sure to treat your out-of-town guest to a day in the Garden State with some of these places in mind. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈