Help celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Navy & Marine Corps

The actual anniversary of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps isn't until 2025, but that means the planning has to begin in earnest now.

My friend, PA Representative Greg Rothman, joined me on the show Wednesday morning to invite New Jerseyans to join him for an event on the USS Olympia, which is the oldest steel warship still floating in the world and one of only two ships still around from World War I.

Given the rich history of our armed forces and the fact that the Navy and Marine Corps were founded in Philadelphia, this area is the exact spot to hold the celebration.

If you are a veteran, or a parent who values teaching real history to your kids, don't miss this event. Be a part of the movement to celebrate the real, rich history of our nation and the sailors and marines who served to fight our enemies.

Join Greg and other legislators, veterans and concerned citizens at 10 A.M. this Friday, July 9 at the Independence Seaport Museum on Columbus Ave. in Philly.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

