The most popular Halloween candies in New Jersey

You still have a few days and a weekend to buy your Halloween candy.

Smart shoppers will go at the last minute to catch some pretty steep discounts and sales.

That time is approaching. No one likes to hear a groan when you toss the candy in a kid's bag.

It's rare to get much of an effusive positive response unless you're giving out full-size candy or $50 bills.

Now if you want to ensure you're giving the kids what seems to be the most popular, the folks at Candystore.com did the research for you.

They found the most popular treats in all 50 states.

The top three overall in the country are Reese's Cups, Skittles, and M&M's in that order.

That's not exactly how it turned out in New Jersey.

New Jersey's top three favorite Halloween candies are Tootsie Pops, M&M's and Skittles, in that order.

It seems that stores of every kind have been selling Halloween candy for months.

I don't know who will buy it in early September, but there is still plenty out there.

We had to make a couple of runs to the local Rite Aid last weekend for a kid's early Halloween event in our community and we spent about $45 in total.

The national average is $27.55.

Whatever you spring for just to be safe, get the top three.

It's also a good idea if you can afford it, to buy some "full size" candies for the most creative or polite.

There isn't any data on the favorite treat of the parents who accompany their kids, but this past weekend chilled cans of Miller Lite for the dads and Truly hard seltzer for the moms seemed to be the favorites!

