The most haunted road in New Jersey

Every day I get a ton of email, most of it unwanted, but I always look forward to getting email from Only in New Jersey, because I almost always learn something I didn’t know or see something I’ve never seen before. This week I was reminded of a New Jersey road that has come up on the show many times as being particularly spooky: Clinton Road in West Milford.

There are multiple legends surrounding the road, including the belief that the ghost of a little boy hangs around under a bridge and if you throw coins down in the water, he will throw them back at you. According to Weird New Jersey, one version of the story says that the little boy was killed by a car when he leaned over to pick up a quarter, which is why he now hates coins.

There are also the remains of a building called the Cross Castle where devil worshippers were said to have held their satanic rituals. Weird, deformed animals have also been spotted near the castle; people have spotted what they believe to be hellhounds running loose. There is also the remains of a building used as an iron smelter; legend has it that druids use it for worship.

There is one real, verifiable and gruesome occurrence along the road. In 1983 a cyclist saw a turkey vulture snacking on something: it turned out to be a human body, dumped there in a trash bag by mobster Richard “The Iceman” Kuklinski. There are more legends surrounding the road, so if you’re feeling brave, head to Clinton Road in Passaic County.

