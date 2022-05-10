The most expensive house for sale on LBI is spectacular

If you’ve always wanted a Shore house, but couldn’t find the right one, maybe a house on LBI is what you’re looking for.

The most expensive one on the market is in Beach Haven and it has had its price reduced to $13.85 million (technically, the price cut means it’s only the second most expensive home in Ocean County).

The house is nothing short of spectacular: it’s an estate with a main house and a guest house.

The listing brags that you will have:

Breathtaking unobstructed 180° views of the endless beach and ocean that lies right outside your door A rare beautifully landscaped family compound with a luxurious main house, guest house, pool and gated entryway.

The estate has 8 bedrooms and 8 baths.

The entire compound is 1.75 acres (two separately deeded lots), which is a lot of oceanfront property.

The house has an open floor plan.

There are spectacular views from virtually every room.

The open floor plan makes a big house seem even bigger.

No matter what part of the house you’re in, you’re just steps away from the beach.

It comes with a four car garage for your Bentleys.

The guest house. Nice.

The guest house kitchen is a (slightly) scaled down version of the main house’s.

Property taxes are estimated to be around $20,500 a year. Factoring in a 20% down payment, taxes, and insurance, your monthly payment would be around $85,000. Still interested?

See the full listing here: https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/27-Long-Beach-Blvd-Beach-Haven-NJ-08008/2067871962_zpid/

