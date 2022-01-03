The most expensive home for sale in Somerset County will dazzle you

As a general rule, if a house has its own name, I can't afford it. There's a house for sale (actually, it's a "manor") in Somerset County known as Barryleigh that's available for just $15.95 million.

It sits on 80 acres in Bedminster and includes the 19,000-sq-ft manor house spanning 3-levels, pool house, estate manager's office, garage with apartment, carriage house garages & magnificent gardens.

Just feast your eyes on this magnificent home:

Check out the most expensive home for sale in Somerset County

The property taxes are estimated to be about $86,000 a year.

For more info click here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Look inside this magnificent Morristown mansion

A look inside Teresa Giudice’s new mansion