The most complicated NJ clock you didn’t bother changing

Let's start off with a stat on this one. Around 62% of Americans hate the practice of changing the clocks and want us to pick one time and stay with it. And that number has only gone up, with 57% of Americans wanting to end the practice of changing the clocks back in 2023.

But to be honest, that number is very surprising. Not because it's a majority of Americans, but because it's only at 62%. I personally would think that number would've been higher than that (more on that survey here).

As for me? Well, I have two opinions on this. I personally don't mind changing the clocks since it keeps the sunlight in the mornings more consistent throughout the year. Yes, the evenings have a more dramatic change, but I think that's OK.

But if we had to choose one specific time to stick with year-round, I vote Standard Time. In fact, 31% of Americans seem to feel the same way. On the flip side, about half of Americans would prefer Daylight Saving Time year-round, with the remaining percentage having no opinion whatsoever.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

That, of course, is just a debate for now since the clock change is more than likely not going anywhere. At least, not in the near future it is. So that brings up the next question - Which one of your clocks is the most complicated to change whenever we fall back or spring forward?

I posed this question during my show on the first Sunday morning right after the clock change to get your opinion. Which clock do those in New Jersey absolutely hate to change?

The second most popular answer you gave me was that dreaded microwave. And I have to agree here, changing those is absolutely terrible. Microwaves in general, actually, are complicated with all those other heating settings. I mean, who really uses all those features anyway?

Complicated microwave - ugh - time Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

The number one answer regarding the most irritating clock to change, according to you, is the clock in your vehicle. In fact, most of you told me you don't even bother changing it simply because of how complicated it is. They just can't make it easy, can they?

At least more modern cars automatically change for you so you don't have to think about it. But that doesn't matter if you're like so many of us who prefer to drive older vehicles.

driving car on highway, close up of hands on steering wheel anyaberkut loading...

The bottom line is this. If I had to put money down on it, I'd say you just don't bother with that clock in your car. Simply put, it's the most complicated clock in New Jersey to change. So why bother with it?

As for that microwave? Although annoying, I think you most likely give in on that one.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.