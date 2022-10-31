The ‘King of Cool’s’ daughter looks to help save NJ’s most famous elephant

ATLANTIC CITY — Supporters of Lucy the Elephant are planning “An Evening with Deana Martin with Special Guest Steven Maglio on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. at The Superstar Theater at Resorts Atlantic City.

The concert is to help cover the cost of Lucy’s elaborate and extensive makeover, which is almost $1 million over budget, according to the Save Lucy Committee.

Renovations to the six-story elephant which resides in Margate have been ongoing since September 2021.

But repairs to the iconic elephant’s 140-year-old skin have been more extensive than predicted, bringing the cost to $2.3 million, according to Save Lucy Committee’s executive director, Richard Helfant, and reported by NJ.com.

Deana Martin, daughter of the legendary crooner Dean Martin will be joined by her 18-piece orchestra and will be performing holiday hits, as well as classics made popular by her father, dubbed “The King of Cool.”

Joining her is Steven Maglio, a Sinatra-style singer, according to www.lucytheelephant.org.

Tickets can be found here. VIP Banquette, a 6-person booth featuring a post-concert dessert reception immediately following the show, and a Meet & Greet, costs $900. VIP seating, featuring a post-concert dessert reception and a Meet & Greet is $125, preferred seating is $50, and general admission is $35.

Ms. Martin last appeared in Atlantic City in 2015 when she performed for a sold-out audience.

This is the second fundraiser to help offset the cost of Lucy’s repairs. The first was a campaign asking hundreds of “Lucy Life Preservers” to donate $1,000 each.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

