The Jets are one of the cheapest teams to support

I’m not sure how it happened, but a new study says taking the family to a Jets game has actually gotten cheaper over the past 10 years.

The numbers were compiled by U.S. Betting Report and they came up with a Fan Cost Index.

The Fan Cost Index is an index that evaluates the total cost of taking a family of four to a sporting event. It considers the prices of four average-price tickets, two small draft beers, four small soft drinks, four regular-size hot dogs, parking for one hour, two game programs, and the two least-expensive, adult-size adjustable caps.

These factors have been compared over a 10-year period (2012-2022), to decide which has increased the most.

The Jets’ FCI for 2022 was the sixth cheapest in the NFL at $520.42; this is actually a 15.7% decrease since 2012, when the Jets’ FCI was $617.45.

The Giants, who, of course, play in the same stadium as the Jets, had an FCI of $628.74 for 2022, an increase of 6.2% since 2012.

The Eagles have one of the highest FCIs at $679.91, a whopping 71% increase from the $397.48 they had ten years ago.

If you think that’s bad, consider the Las Vegas Raiders; their 2022 FCI was $738.36, an incredible increase of 93% since 2012; of course, they got a new stadium (in a new city) during the past ten years.

The lowest FCI for an NFL team is $483.80, for the Cincinnati Bengals, but even that is an increase of 21.7% since 2012.

