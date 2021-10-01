The Jersey Shore Report has ended regular updates for 2021

As the calendar turns over to October and the chilly autumn wind begins to blow, it's time to bid a fond farewell to "beach season" at the Jersey Shore. The weather throughout this summer season was active, wet, and hot. Every single weekend of the summer beach season had some rain, substantial clouds, or miserably cool temperatures. Having said that, we still found plenty of warm weather and water to offer an escape. Of course, every trip to New Jersey's beaches, every step in the sand, and every breath of salt air is extraordinarily special. Hopefully you have lots of summer memories to carry you through the cold winter months ahead.

Due to decreased demand for ocean and tide information during the off-season, the time has come to dedicate our resources elsewhere and put the Shore Report on hiatus.

If a significant coastal storm (such as a hurricane or nor'easter) threatens the Jersey Shore, we will post special reports as needed. (Be sure to follow my weather blog for weather updates all year long.)

The Shore Report is expected to resume daily postings on or around Friday, May 20, 2022 — the Friday before Memorial Day Weekend.

Extra special thanks to Dan Alexander and Sergio Bichao for their enthusiasm and assistance in posting the report every day, complete with pretty picture and up-to-date info. Couldn't have done it without them!

See you next Summer!