The Flemington Opa! Greek Festival returns for 2023

It’s the time of year for festivals in New Jersey and there’s a big one coming up this weekend: the 17th annual Flemington Opa! Greek Festival kicks off Friday night, June 9th.

It has traditionally taken place every year in September, but will now be hosted in June at St. Anna Greek Orthodox Church, 85 Voorhees Corner Road in Raritan Township.

Guests can enjoy delicious Greek food, entertainment, a vendor fair, and a fun zone featuring carnival games & prizes, inflatables and face painting.

Tours of the Orthodox Church interior will also be offered.

We are excited to hold our festival in June. This weekend commemorates 10 years since we opened the doors of our church edifice. It’s a fun family event to kick off the beginning of summer break,” noted Diana Grina, Festival Chair. “Families can enjoy our delicious food, folk dancing, shopping, and our Family Fun Zone. Inquirers can explore Orthodox Christianity.

There will be food and drink aplenty, such as fresh grilled souvlaki, gyro sandwiches, roasted lamb shank, traditional Greek oven specialties and pastries.

Pastry variety packs for home celebrations are also available.

The taverna bar will feature a special craft beer on tap, Kefi Brew 23, a blonde ale, brewed especially for the festival by Flounder Brewing.

Greek beer and wine, as well as traditional soft drinks will be available.

There will also be plenty of entertainment with the Greek Youth Dance Troupe performing and a Funzone for the kids with carnival games.

The festival runs Friday through Sunday; parking is free and on-site.

