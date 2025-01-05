TRENTON — A group of New Jersey mayors says they're not done fighting the state's new rules to build affordable housing after a new court ruling.

On Thursday, a Mercer County judge ruled towns throughout the state must move forward with the state's fourth round of its affordable housing mandate.

He rejected a lawsuit demanding a stay of the requirements and said the public interest in building new affordable housing outweighed concerns from over two dozen towns, the Gothamist reported.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin, whose office argued in defense of the mandate, celebrated the decision.

“We are glad that the court this morning decisively rejected this meritless attempt by a small group of towns to upend New Jersey’s landmark affordable housing law. We look forward to continuing to defend this important legislation," Platkin said.

But local officials worry the new units will permanently change the character of their communities while taking resources away from critical needs.

The 26 mayors led by Montvale Mayor Michael Ghassali filed the lawsuit against the requirements.

They said the mandate was unconstitutional, in part because it gave a group of advocates — the Fair Share Housing Center — the power to review each town's affordable housing requirements.

Ghassali said the court decision gave favorable treatment to the FSHC over New Jersey's municipalities.

"This proves that the 'fix is in' against our communities," Ghassali said.

Montvale, a town with around 3,000 homes right now, must build another 348 units of affordable housing by 2035, according to the state's requirements.

Below is a comprehensive list of each New Jersey town's requirements, which the group says are "unconstitutional and unfair."

