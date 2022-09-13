The fight against addiction ramps up in NJ

Every year I am honored to join my friends at CFC Loud N Clear for one of the top shows at the Jersey Shore, Rock The Farm.

CFC is the strongest and most effective organization in the Garden State promoting sober living.

With the addiction crisis reaching new heights in NJ and across the nation, it's more important than ever to support the fighters on the front line helping people defeat addiction and change their lives.

One of the big challenges that I've learned about in my travois working and volunteering in this space for the past eight years is the need for a support structure.

Those who initially succumb to addiction and subsequently get sober have to focus on the long term and part of that is a sober community to provide understanding and structure.

So many people kick the addiction only to fall back in with the demons because they go right back to the crowd and lifestyle they left to get help. Many have no choice.

CFC provides people with a choice and the success rate is astronomical.

Rock The Farm is a huge opportunity for you to help plus be a part of one of the most energetic and entertaining events of the Jersey Shore "shoulder season".

