The dirty truth about masks and fungal risk (Opinion)

You know me, I don't wear a mask. Haven't since day one yet I am still able to live my life almost normally. We've continued to visit family and entertain friends at our home and visit theirs throughout the lockdowns. Ignoring the absurd isolation, mask and quarantine rules seemed to be my duty as a thinking, free American.

As you know, I moved my studio from the station to my home because I would not follow the outrageous corporate rules of masking and quarantine after travel. Funny thing is that our actions as a family have only had a positive impact on our health. My 79-year-old mother-in-law lives with us and is a part of our family and friend interactions. No distance, No masking, just normal. And all of us are in top health. We're not getting the vaccine anytime soon either. For me, I'm not getting another flu shot either.

It's time to stand up to the corporate elites and government with their shills in the media and say, enough. Enough of the propaganda. Enough of the clear fear mongering in order to push a vaccine to line their pockets despite the fact that most have zero need to get it. Enough of the lies about school kids being endangered and endangering their older relatives. The facts have shown over the past eleven months that all of the panic peddling was based on lies about how dangerous COVID was to otherwise healthy people.

Bottom line, it wasn't. All lies in order to keep people submissive and scared. It's why the elites don't want to give up on the mask mandate. As long as you are wearing a mask, or worse, two masks, then the reminder that things are not normal is with us every day. That abnormal optic is part of the driver to keep people scared so they will focus their anger at their fellow citizens instead of the criminal enterprise that has become American government.

As long as people are shaming one another over distance and proper mask wearing, the government will not be held accountable for the excess deaths that happened directly as a result of the lockdowns. Suicides, drug overdoses, diabetes, heart disease cancer and of course the patients who died after getting sick with COVID after government bureaucrats forced sick people back into long term care facilities. The guilt for this criminal act is being pushed out to average people, acting as if it's you who aren't "keeping your distance" or "wearing a mask" are to blame for the excess deaths. This is wrong and dangerous.

Let's tackle the mask issue, because this is the one measure that when lifted, or ignored, will facilitate a rush back to normal American life. I've written extensively about how ineffective a mask is to control or curb viral spread. We've known this fact for decades after medical experts never recommended public masking through some of the worst flu seasons, including 2009 and 2018. We've seen the incredible truth from Sweden as they refused to mask up and as a result they did not suffer the so-called second wave that other countries had to endure.

Beyond that reality, there is a growing concern among medical experts and scientists that wearing the mask is contributing to a growing health crisis for people either forced to wear or volunteering to wear a mask for extended periods. Bacteria, fungus and higher levels of CO2 than allowed by the rules established for safe work environments by the US Government.

My friend, Microbiologist Maria Crisler who is a successful entrepreneur and has been a scientist for more than two decades, joined me on my podcast to discuss the dangers of mask wearing that are being ignored and actively suppressed by social media, mainstream media and big corporate who have a financial interest in keeping you scared.

Like many of you, I'm also smart enough to read the science and understand that the mask is absurd and your body needs natural solutions, exercise, vitamins and a general healthy lifestyle in order to keep you healthy. The mask is actually counterproductive for many and not only giving a false sense of security, but causing physical and emotional harm.

As far as the mask dangers, here's a simple slide presentation Maria put together (click HERE).

