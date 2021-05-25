Spadea’s must-read book of the week: Doc weighs in on personal health

Read this book.

Listen to my conversation with the author, a top cancer doc, on my latest #SpeakingPodcast.

A little bit about my guest from Amazon:

"Colleen Huber NMD is a Naturopathic Medical Doctor in Tempe, Arizona. She was the Keynote Speaker at the 2015 Euro Cancer Summit, the 2016 World Congress on Cancer Therapy, and a Keynote Speaker at the 2016 and 2017 World Congress on Breast Cancer. Dr. Huber is President of the Naturopathic Cancer Society. She is a Naturopathic Oncologist and Fellow of the Naturopathic Oncology Research Institute. She authored the largest and longest study in medical history on sugar intake in cancer patients, which was reported in media around the world in 2014. Her other writing includes her book, Choose Your Foods Like Your Life Depends On Them, and she has been featured in the books America's Best Cancer Doctors and Defeat Cancer, as well as the documentary Cancer Can Be Killed, all on Amazon. Her academic writing has appeared in The Lancet and Cancer Strategies Journal, and other medical journals. Her research interests are in the use of therapeutic approaches targeting metabolic aspects of cancer."

Watch the conversation HERE.

