The Big Red Trolley: A pretty cool alternative for your New Jersey wedding

We’ve all been to weddings and have seen the limos and even a horse and carriage that take the bride and groom to the ceremony and reception. Usually, the bridal party fends for themselves before and after the reception and will eventually catch up.

Well, a great alternative to allowing your entire bridal party to be transported to and from the reception or ceremony is Long Branch Trolley, based, of course, in Long Branch, New Jersey.

Long Branch Trolley has four trolleys that hold about 26 passengers. Each and every trolley is decked out with brass and woodwork inside and seating that allows for a great time for your wedding party. I think it’s such a great idea.

Each of the Long Branch trolleys are red in color, all have air conditioning and come with music compatibility that allows you to play a favorite playlist from your phone.

For weddings, they decorate the trolleys with white wedding bows and a sign that says just married.

Long Branch Trolley has been in business since 2005 and is owned by Tom Young and Kevin Martin who are constantly upgrading their trolleys every few years.

They have also rented the trolleys out for pub crawls, reunions, bachelorette parties, graduations, proms and corporate events.

In my travels, I have seen their trolleys driving around New Jersey quite often. Long Branch Trolley is a local business that is really becoming part of the New Jersey entertainment community. Check them out and ask to ring the bell!

