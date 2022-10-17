The best time to see fall colors in NJ is this week

This past weekend many of us got a great preview of the full-blown bursts of color that are due any day now.

According to NJ Hiking, the optimal time for fall foliage in New Jersey is Oct. 19 to 20.

This season seems to be right on time and loaded with color.

That would go against some theories about a dry summer causing leaves to drop earlier and colors to be less vibrant this year.

Not everyone agrees on that theory and the main factor seems to be longer nights which happen every fall and cooler temperatures at night, which we've had over the last couple of weeks without a frost.

The U.S. Forest Service breaks down which trees will give what colors and what exactly causes the changes in colors of the leaves.

Whatever the reason, "leaf peepers" (people who will travel to see the fall foliage) all over the country spend hundreds of millions of dollars each year just to get the best look.

Well, you don't have to travel far this year to see some spectacular colors, already starting to peak here in New Jersey.

Absent any heavy rain and wind, this coming weekend is set to be the big show you don't want to miss.

Weather forecasts show no heavy rain this week but very cool nights setting up for a sunny warm weekend perfect for leaf peeping anywhere in the great Garden State.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

