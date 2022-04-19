The best take-out food in New Jersey is in Cherry Hill

There is a brand-new concept in take-out and delivered meals and one of the best if not one of the first of its kind is here in New Jersey.

A few weeks back we told you about Foodie Hall in Cherry Hill. I just popped in for a visit but hadn't tried their food. It seemed like a great idea, but was it good? YES! It's definitely a few notches above your average take-out food, no matter where you're ordering from.

It was the brainchild of two veteran entrepreneurs who know the restaurant business very well. Their idea was to open a 2,000-square-foot kitchen space that could handle the menus of TEN restaurants. No tables and no seating. You can walk in and order or pick up. You can also have it delivered.

The genius of the idea is that if four different members of the household want four different types of cuisine, they've got you covered.

The real genius of their execution is hiring one of the best chefs in the country to oversee the operation. Her name is Georgeann Leaming, and her food is amazing. She co-owned two restaurants in Philly, worked as head chef for Gordon Ramsey's two restaurants in Atlantic City and became a Chopped Champion of the Food Network.

When you taste the food you just know it came from someone way above your average take-out fare.

The operation is like a well-oiled machine. If two, three, four or five different items come in on the same order, it's all timed by computer to come out at the same time for maximum freshness. The food is excellent but unfortunately, there is only one location so far and that's in Cherry Hill.

There are plans to expand further north into Central and North Jersey in the future. Until then if you're not in South Jersey, it might be worth ordering from here and finding a place to sit or even eat it in your car. It's that good.

Foodie Hall in Cherry Hill: The best take-out food in NJ

They have a full chicken dish menu and everything on there comes in a vegetarian option. Every part of Jersey should have a Foodie Hall and maybe soon they will!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: