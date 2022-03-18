Groundbreaking new food concept now open in South Jersey

The anticipation has been building in South Jersey for a place called Foodie Hall, and it's finally open.

This is the first of its kind in our area and could be coming to a part of Jersey near you. What many restaurants found out during the pandemic is that people liked the idea of getting any kind of food from the various restaurants they like going to delivered to them.

The problem was if someone wanted Chinese and someone else wanted tacos and the other person wanted pizza, you had a dilemma.

Lots of restaurants, both big chains and small mom and pops, realized they don't need all of the seating, the wait staff, and the overhead that comes with it to offer the same great food to a population that was getting comfortable with ordering out often.

So, a very smart businessman and a savvy restauranteur got together, hired an amazing chef and "Foodie Hall" in Cherry Hill was born. They've just opened in the last few weeks and the place is a hit.

From their 4,000-square-foot kitchen, they can operate 10 separate "restaurants" and offer pick-up or delivery to about a 10-mile radius. The Culinary Director is veteran chef Georgeann Leaming. She's won competitions on the Food Network show "Chopped," and worked for Gordon Ramsey in Atlantic City, among other notable accomplishments in the culinary field. Not to mention she's awesome. The staff is also very friendly and helpful.

Georgeann told me they are offering franchise opportunities for what is sure to be the wave of the future in restaurant options. They hope to go further north in New Jersey and perhaps the Philly suburbs.

There really is no other place where can you get those kinds of options in one place. You may see a Foodie Hall near you or other places like them in the near future. It's food that's prepared to be taken out and they've gotten it down to a science, a delicious one at that.

