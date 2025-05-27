Of course, New Jersey is famous for many of its foods, and when you think of subs, you might think Jersey Mike's Subs, which is an international chain now.

Don't get me wrong, they're a great sub shop, but there are others that definitely deserve big recognition, even though they might not be world famous or even a regional icon like Atlantic City's Whitehouse Subs.

If you don't want to wait in the long lines at Whitehouse and deal with the crowds and service there, travel a little further south into Ventnor and you will find one of the best sub shops anywhere in Jersey and beyond. It's a local favorite that has been around since 1969. Sack O' Subs was started by and is still run by the Sacco family. They have two locations, the other being in Absecon, Egg Harbor Township, Ocean City and in Bally's.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

My brother and I checked out the one in Ventnor a few weeks ago and were very impressed with the service and the subs. We had cheesesteaks and some onion rings. Both were fantastic. The young lady at the counter was super friendly and helpful, and the food came out pretty quickly.

They have outdoor seating for the nice weather, and there's even a window just inside the front door for quick takeout orders. If you're in the Atlantic City area and want to try out a different sub shop, you gotta check out Sack O' Subs in Ventnor.

The best sub shop at the Jersey Shore Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈