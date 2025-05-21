Just about every town or county in New Jersey has at least one place all the locals rave about. Maybe it’s the food or the atmosphere, or maybe it’s both. It could be the clientele or just the “vibe“. I found such a place last month in Clinton. They call it the “Cheers“ of Clinton.

It’s Riley and Jake’s Tavern on Route 31 in Clinton.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

I was looking online for a good place to eat in that area after trout fishing. I am a sucker for a good French onion soup. When I saw a picture on the website of this tavern favorite, I couldn’t resist.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

We went late in the afternoon on a Sunday, before it started to get crowded. What we found was a friendly, homie place, and I know why the locals love it. Maybe the reason it’s so “homie“ is because it looks like it was built as a family home probably back in the 50s or 60s.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

They have outdoor seating in the nice weather as well, out back in a cozy country setting.

It’s family run, and you can tell the owner is taking pride in what they do, how they do it, and what they serve.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

They feature specials on their Facebook page and advertise live music regularly. It's on the north end of Clinton, just outside the eastern end of Spruce Run Recreation Area.

If you’re heading up Route 31 or are anywhere in the Clinton area, you have to stop by Riley and Jake’s. Good fresh-from-scratch tavern food with a great atmosphere.

New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey The term "dive bar" used to be something derogatory. Nowadays it's more of a badge of honor to say to own one, go to one, or work at one.

We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go... Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Booziest spots: NJ towns with the most bars per square mile New Jersey has some wacky liquor license laws — this list is proof.

Here's the top 25 towns with the most licenses per square mile, based on state data. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈