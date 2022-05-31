The best spot to wait for a Wawa order is by the pound cake stand (Opinion)

This meme sparked quite a reaction when I posted it to social media. By the looks of it, it was one helluva conversation starter on the r/Philadelphia subreddit.

There are a ton of ways you could go, and the options above aren't even scratching the surface.

At first glance the coffee island seems like the safest bet. Especially if you are waiting for your sandwich at any point aside from the morning rush.

The problem is Wawa is the type of place someone who needs a giant piping hot coffee at 3 pm would go to. And you definitely don't want to be in that person's way.

Joe Votruba photo Joe Votruba photo loading...

One option that isn't listed that I would recommend right off the top, if your local Wawa allows for it, is to wait by the rack of prepackaged cakes and breakfast sweets.

Your pound cakes, danishes, and the like.

I find that this area usually tends to be near the deli and coffee sections but never sees the foot traffic I'm sure they're hoping for.

Even in the morning, you see more customers gravitating towards the donuts and muffins under the heated lamp. A good pound cake can hit the spot, though.

Waiting for your Wawa order really is a losing game no matter how you play it. Inevitably you will be in someone's way.

Being anywhere near a vantage point where the worker preparing your order can see you waiting is the worst feeling in the world. And, you can only pretend to stare at the chips below the deli counter for so long.

I highly recommend trying the pre-packaged cakes stand next time you're waiting for your Wawa order.

Some standout comments from the Reddit post:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Joe Votruba an email. Follow Joe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wawa workers reveal the food orders they hate making the most See the full comment thread on Reddit here

Wawa workers reveal the food orders they hate making the most See the full comment thread on Reddit here