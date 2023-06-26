Twice on Saturday during the month of June, I was fortunate enough to broadcast my New Jersey 101.5 show live from Asbury Park. We were set up right across from Convention Hall. Between doing the show and meeting our many listeners who came out to say hello, I would stare at the front of the iconic concert hall and think about the great shows that were on there.

My personal favorite was seeing Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform one of their rehearsal shows on March 18, 1999. As cold as it was standing outside on the boardwalk waiting to get in, it was just as hot as it was standing about 10 feet away from Bruce and the Band; watching them reunite and play the songs that we love.

Convention Hall has seen some of the most extraordinary acts on her stage. Among them are The Who, Ray Charles, The Doors, The Rolling Stones, Janis Joplin, Jefferson Airplane, Kiss and The Clash.

So in an attempt to reminisce together about these great shows we've seen, I asked my social following, "What's the best show you've ever seen at Asbury Park's Convention Hall?"

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band - nowadays the way ticket sales work I never would have gotten in. But that was special to see them in a venue that small and at his home base.

Justin Johnson

Bruno Sammartino beating The Kentucky Butcher and Bobo Brazil defeating Dick 'The Bulldog' Brower

Sam Bliss

Psychedelic Furs and James

Stephie Schicchi

Saw many! Yes with opening act The Eagles! Top that!

Mike Folk

Blue Oyster Cult

Rich Carucci

Lynard Skynyrd July 1977

Bobby Jasper

.38 Special and Steve Miller band

Steve Eccles

Journey

Mark Pica

James Brown!

Coleen Burnett

Del Shannon 1988

Tommy Lynch

The Victorian Gospel Choir opened up for Bruce Springsteen...

Ed Lefebvre

Bruce Christmas shows

Brett Gash

