Trenton, NJ officers recovers from injury following crash

Police officers around New Jersey have a tough job keeping our streets and communities safe. They are the ones who run and drive toward danger to solve problems and put down threats to public safety.

Perhaps under the category of no good deed goes unpunished, Trenton Police Officer Domingo Perez was the first to respond to a report of a possible gunman. Without hesitation, Officer Perez and his K9 officer sped toward the scene uncertain of the danger they might face.

As the officer made his way through a Trenton intersection a driver blew through a stop sign at the four-way stop and t-boned the officer's car causing the patrol car to careen off the other vehicle, crashing into the wall of a local home.

Thankfully, Officer Perez who suffered injuries to his head, and the K9 officer who was treated for similar injuries will both make a full recovery.

The driver of the other car is in stable condition at a local hospital and following recovery will face charges for the violation and for driving a vehicle without a driver's license.

