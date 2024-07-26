Garden State themed Olympic events New Jerseyans want to see

A very fun question was posed on the New Jersey subreddit that got us on the NJ101.5 afternoon show intrigued.

“If there was a New Jersey Olympic decathlon, what would the events be?”

For instance: the Jersey Slide competition

Competitors can be judged either on how many lanes they drive across at the last minute, or it can be how close to the exit they are before they slide.

Or there can be Spotted lantern fly squashing.

We in the Garden State have learned all too well in the last few years how bothersome and jumpy these pests can be.

If you squash one after one jump: you get the gold.

Two jumps: silver medal.

Three jumps: bronze.

Or for any frequenters of Wildwood, you definitely have “WATCH THE TRAM CAR PLEASE” echoing in your head.

What if there was an Olympic competition where you had to dodge it?

The winner would be whichever athlete were able to dodge the dreaded tram car.

Once this Reddit prompt was asked on air, calls came pouring in to the show. Huge shouts out to the NJ101.5 audience who showed off their creativity, here are some of the New Jersey-based Olympic events they were able to come up with.

Pizza dough flipping - Ginnie from Jackson

No dropping the dough. Make it a perfect circle. We could even make this a doubles competition!

Cornhole (but with real Jersey corn) - Mike in Marlboro

You’ve certainly played Cornhole before, but certainly not with actual Jersey-grown corn. You can throw it like a football, plus you have a good snack after.

Bagel ring toss - Andrew in Piscatway

While it seems like a crime to throw a Jersey bagel away from you - this is the one exception.

Taylor Ham frisbee - Nancy in Hunterdon County

My only argument on this one is that it’s “pork roll.”

Grocery store challenge - Greg in Aberdeen

Oh boy, this one hits home for anyone who has forgotten their reusable bags while grocery shopping.

The competition would be seeing how many grocery items people could carry on their person with no bag. Don’t drop those eggs!

Jersey road rush hour - Juan in Bridgewater

Not only would the challenge be getting to your destination on time during rush hour… you have to avoid potholes, PA drivers in the left lane, and speeding tickets.

Good luck!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

