New Jersey track legend Sydney McLaughlin set a new world record in the 400 meter hurdles at the Olympic qualifying trials in Oregon this weekend.

Sydney, a graduate of Union Catholic High School, set the record at 51.90 seconds, becoming the first woman to run the race in less than 52 seconds, cementing her status as the favorite for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. After the race, she told CNN, "This season, working with my new coach and just my new support system, it's truly just faith and trusting the process, and I couldn't ask for anything more."

In winning the race, she defeated the reigning Olympic champion and former world record holder, Dalilah Muhammad. After winning the race and seeing her world record time, she crouched down on the track and mouthed the words, “Oh, my god.”

The race had been delayed by several hours to avoid the brutal heat the Pacific Northwest has been experiencing.

The 21 year old from Dunellen also competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics as a teenager and finished 17th in the same event. That made her the youngest American track and field athlete to participate in the Olympics since 1972.

She had an amazing career at Union Catholic setting numerous prep and youth records on her way to being named the Gatorade National Girls Athlete of the Year. She then attended the University of Kentucky for a year, setting the NCAA record for the 400 hurdles.

She turned pro after her freshman year, signing with New Balance.

The Tokyo Olympics will run from July 23 to Aug. 8.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

