Going to the Paris Olympics? Be prepared to spend big money

There are many here from the Garden State that are getting ready to pack a bag or two and head to Paris for the Summer Olympics. Lots of preparation has taken place, plane tickets, hotels, BnB’s, scoping out restaurants, venues, and sightseeing.

WalletHub just issued a report on the Olympics by the numbers and if you are going to Paris it ain’t pretty, not the Olympics but what it will cost.

Photo by JP Vallery on Unsplash

The Olympics begin on July 26th and end with the final ceremony on August 11th, 2024. Many travelers are staggering their trip to Paris to take it all in without staying for the full 16 days.

📊 Here are a few stats on the overall Olympics in Paris for 2024.

The last time Paris held the Olympics was in 1924.

Although susceptible to heatwaves the average temperature in Paris in July and August is close to 77 degrees.

💰 Here are the financials:

If you are going to book a room, be prepared to pay a 200% increase over the regular rack rate for the same time last year.

For example, if you want to stay at the Pullman Paris Tour Eiffel Hotel during the Olympics a double or twin-size regular room will cost you $1300 per night for one room. Book one week after the Olympics and the same room is available for $300 night.

There are slight increases in airfares to Paris from Newark during the Olympics.

Photo by Ashim D'Silva on Unsplash

Food and drink at the Olympic venues is expensive. A $1.50 bottle of water that you can find in a Paris grocery store is $7.00 at most of the Olympic venues. You can’t take certain bottles into the venues, so you’re pigeonholed into buying them there. Orangina is also a little high at $9.00 for a small bottle. Sodas will go for close to $10.00 at the Olympics.

When you realize that Paris and France will have spent over $8 billion dollars to prepare and implement the Olympics, the costs undoubtedly will be passed on to the fan and tourist making their way to see the Olympics.

Have fun and support our New Jersey Olympic athletes. Good luck!

