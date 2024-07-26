A charity run by a Jersey guy to feed the hungry

Many people look to spend some of their hard-earned money to help others. Of course, the challenge is which charities to support and who can you trust.

One of the biggest problems facing the world is hunger. Millions of people around the globe skip meals, sometimes for days. Part of the global problem is the politics of the Third World where tyrants rule over people and spend foreign aid on weapons instead of food and infrastructure.

Berliner Tafel Opens 49th Food Bank In Berlin Getty Images loading...

Another problem is that the lack of infrastructure to handle climate conditions like drought leaves many communities without the ability to produce food and makes the most vulnerable subject to the changing weather and other natural causes that inhibit food production.

Enter Jersey Guy, Tim Prewitt. Tim is the CEO of The Hunger Project which is an organization dedicated to helping people achieve self-reliance, enabling them to live without assistance on their own terms and of course without hunger.

The Hunger Project was founded in 1977 by three people including Singer John Denver. The group raises funds and works directly with communities in Africa, South Asia, and Latin America.

They fund nutrition initiatives, education, climate-resilient farming, and water access. They've helped more than a million people reach a level of self-reliance and living without hunger.

Tim joined me on the show to discuss.

17 towns in NJ among 100 hottest real estate markets New Jersey locations that made the Top 100 list by Realtor.com measuring views on real estate listings and average length of time on the market. Gallery Credit: Realtor.com

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈