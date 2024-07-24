Spadea: Gov Murphy has a chance to do the right thing
Now that US Senator Bob Menendez has officially announced his resignation from the Senate effective August 20, the governor has the power to replace him by appointment. The appointment will serve out the remainder of the Senate term which will end on January 3, 2025.
My friend and US Senate candidate Curtis Bashaw has called for the governor to appoint a "caretaker" instead of a candidate. It's a smart call and the governor should heed it.
Bashaw even released a list of suggestions to make Phil's job easier.
If Murphy appoints US Rep Any Kim, he will effectively be putting his thumb on the scale as Kim is facing Bashaw in the November election for the seat.
SEE ALSO: Time to invoke the 25th Amendment — Here's what it means
If he leaves the seat vacant, NJ is deprived of a representative in DC, and the business flowing through the senate office on behalf of constituents will not get done until after the election.
The best solution is to appoint someone who can manage the staff and communication until a new Senator takes office for the full six-year term.
What should Murphy do?
Create your own user feedback survey
17 towns in NJ among 100 hottest real estate markets
Gallery Credit: Realtor.com
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.