Spadea: Gov Murphy has a chance to do the right thing

Now that US Senator Bob Menendez has officially announced his resignation from the Senate effective August 20, the governor has the power to replace him by appointment. The appointment will serve out the remainder of the Senate term which will end on January 3, 2025.

My friend and US Senate candidate Curtis Bashaw has called for the governor to appoint a "caretaker" instead of a candidate. It's a smart call and the governor should heed it.

President Biden Speaks In New York On Infrastructure Spending And The Hudson River Project Getty Images loading...

Bashaw even released a list of suggestions to make Phil's job easier.

If Murphy appoints US Rep Any Kim, he will effectively be putting his thumb on the scale as Kim is facing Bashaw in the November election for the seat.

Andy Kim vs. Curtis Bashaw in the U.S. Senate race for New Jersey. Andy Kim vs. Curtis Bashaw in the U.S. Senate race for New Jersey. loading...

If he leaves the seat vacant, NJ is deprived of a representative in DC, and the business flowing through the senate office on behalf of constituents will not get done until after the election.

The best solution is to appoint someone who can manage the staff and communication until a new Senator takes office for the full six-year term.

What should Murphy do?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

