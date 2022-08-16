The best NJ places people have moved to and why they like it so much

One thing we like to do in New Jersey is move. We lead the nation for people moving out of state. It seems like our biggest export is population!

Despite that, many people choose to stay here and with the housing market being what it is, people are getting top dollar for their homes. So many people are changing addresses that the cost of moving in New Jersey has increased by 8 percent, according to HireAHelper, which is a company that connects consumers with movers.

So with all this moving going on, where are the best places in New Jersey to move to? If you had a friend who wanted to live in New Jersey where would you tell them to go and why would you tell them to go there? This was a question I posed to both my New Jersey 101.5 audience as well as my social media following.

With so many varied options here, there should be something to please everyone. If you like the city life, we have several that are turning around and you could get in on the ground floor. If it's the suburbs or the shore, we've also got you covered. But it's one thing to just throw out these places, Here are also the reasons why those that move to New Jersey like it so much.

Here's what I received;

Cindy Zwicker

Toms River! I live on a lake, can be in Seaside in 12 min, near great shopping and restaurants. I’m 30min From Asbury, the best place to see live music. I’m lucky to work at the historic Strand Theater as a front-of-house manager and have met childhood idols who perform on our stage. I’ve traded pigeons in NY for beautiful seagulls and sandpipers. I love the shore life, one of the best decisions I’ve made was moving here. So much to do, great social life.

Eric Barash

When I was living in Chambersburg between 1987 and 1998 during the time there were Italian restaurants down there. In 1998 it was over and I moved back to my hometown of Lawrence Twp.

Carol Bremme

Thought it was going to be for a client until they reassessed the home 6 mo after they bought and taxes went from 5900 to 8600

Good ole Beverly Nj

Henry Kaden

Troy Towers in Union City! Best views ever!

Larry Vladimir

Warwick Condominiums in AC . Love the ocean view, the huge pool and the beach . As well as all the restaurants we can walk to in Ventnor . And we love Docks Oyster House in AC.

Tina Louise Cook

Hopewell, New Jersey Cops taught me how to obey the speed limit and it's beautiful with farms like the one I live on.

John Skinski

Pennington! It’s the Mayberry of NJ.

Mike Jordan

I've never lived in New Jersey but I've always wanted to live on Jacksonville Road heading toward Columbus Market.

I've always thought that was such a nice-looking area. I haven't been there in years so I'm not sure if it still looks that way.

Chris Canamucio

I never lived there, but Dennis Township is or was rural. I used to cut through there to play in the bands at Wildwood n Sea isle. I always thought I would like it there.

Chrissy Bigs

Grew up in Cedar Grove and want to go back but can't afford it.

