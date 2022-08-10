Moving costs up 8% in NJ since last year, report finds
With the cost of many services on the rise, you may not be surprised to learn the main finding of a recent report: it's more expensive now than ever before to hire a moving company for your shift from one home to another.
According to HireAHelper, a company that helps connect consumers with movers, the cost of moving increased by 8% in the Garden State from May 2021 to May 2022.
"The average cost for a move in Trenton is $598," said Miranda Marquit, chief data analyst.
The cost increase is nearly half the spike recorded on a national level (15%), but the costs here are higher than in many other spots. In May 2022, an average move cost $427. In the first five months, costs were 9% higher than the same period in 2021 on a national level.
"We expect the national average for moving in August to peak at $454," Marquit said.
The analysis used only local moves in which moving companies were hired to move belongings from one home to the next, as opposed to a full-service operation that may pack up one's home and set up the next.
Marquit noted that hiring a company results in higher costs than just renting a truck for a day or two, but some people would rather save time and energy than save a few hundred bucks.
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.