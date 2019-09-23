The best homemade pizza in Jersey — cousin Jenny’s special recipe

It is no secret. I love pizza. OK, I've cut way down on flour products, opting for ancient grains and Einkorn pasta, but I will make an exception for a homemade pizza when I clean out the fridge!

Here's the simple recipe, that honestly I made up after grabbing a can of fire-roasted tomatoes out of the pantry (seriously, there is no cousin Jenny, I made that up).

Heat some olive oil in a non-stick pan.

Chop up a small white onion and put it in the hot oil. Sauté the onions until you can start to see thru them.

Add in a few cloves of chopped garlic.

After about 30 to 45 seconds, not much longer (total disaster if you burn the garlic), add the tomatoes.

Then season with Italian seasoning, salt, pepper and garlic powder.

Keep it simmering on low and cook off a good portion of the liquid.

You can add a little bit of red wine (hopefully you opened a bottle of red wine before starting the process).

OK, now for the dough.

Make sure the dough comes to room temp. I usually put it on a baking pan with a little olive oil and sit it on the stove while I'm cooking the sauce.

Make sure there's enough oil coating the entire pizza dough and spread flat on the baking sheet.

Season with garlic powder, Italian seasoning and red pepper flakes.

Pre-heat the oven to 475.

Cook the dough for about 8-9 minutes on the high temp. Then lower the temp to 375 and remove the pan.

You're gonna need about 4 cups of shredded mozzarella cheese. I may use 5...

Spread some cheese on the mostly cooked dough.

Then add the hot tomato sauce on top of the cheese.

Then a final layer of shredded cheese.

I also cut a half stick of pepperoni (and made sure I peeled off the protective covering!).

Make sure every possible bite has a piece of pepperoni.

Then put back in the oven for another 5 minutes.

Make sure the bottom is nice and golden brown. You may put the pie under the broiler for another minute or so to get a crisp on the crust, cheese and pepperoni slices.

Enjoy. Thanks Cousin Jenny!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: