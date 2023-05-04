The best hoagies you can find in New Jersey
It's a sandwich so good it gets a day named after it. May 5 is National Hoagie Day and what better place to celebrate it than in New Jersey?
Although some may call it a "sub," short for submarine, like at White House Subs in Atlantic City, some may say it's a Primo, we know exactly what a "hoagie" is.
We're talking the freshest of bread, delicious cold cuts, meats, and cheeses topped off with all kinds of possibilities like lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, oil, and vinegar, and if you're making one for me, hot or cold, it must include mayo.
So where are the rest of these great hoagies in New Jersey? I polled my listeners and social media, many of which are total foodies, and got these great places.
Talerico's won last year's Jersey Sandwich Joints Best Sandwich Joint Trophy! I highly recommend Talerico's!
Guy Madsen
Fiore’s (Hoboken)
Keith Vena
Benny’s Pizza in Woodbridge.
Gail Morrone
Lenny’s in Hooper Ave. in Toms River makes old-school deli super-stuffed heroes.
Teddy Maturo
Brick Grocery in Sewell...and it's not even close.
Bobby Basile
Tasty’s in South Brunswick! Oh so good!!!!
Nini Grace
Franks Deli in Asbury Park.
Alan Binger
Carmen’s Deli in Belmar
Domenick Stellato
Palladino’s Market in Atco, NJ
Martin Stephens
Mike's Giant Submarines in Belmar!!
Lori Berry
Sub Shack Hackettstown
Anthony Theesfeld
Joe's Deli Spring Lake! Tuscany in particular.
Jim Brown
The U. S. Deli in Pt. Pleasant
Thomas Thomi Hawk Hickey
DeMarco’s Catering & Gourmet Deli
Jeff Faistl
Vito’s Sandwiches & Specialties
Nicole Casale
Hoagie Haven in Princeton
Denise Farrell
Kenny’s Colonial Market in Point
Gregg Jordan
Pal Joey’s in Sewell
Christopher Forgione
Chicks Deli Cherry Hill
Joe Kasper
Driftwood Deli and Sub Shop in Toms River!!!
Kevin Askew
Vilardo's Italian Deli in Nutley
Jason Braitsch
Nino’s Pizzeria is outside of Chambersburg at the corner of Chambers Street and Broad Street. When you go tell them I sent you.
Eric Barash
Suncrest Market, Wildwood Crest
Mark Petti Sr.
Gaetano's Steaks in Brooklawn !!
Joe Jankowski
Massimo Italian Deli in Kenilworth
Frank Altamura
Lennys in Point Pleasant. That's it
Jeffrey Circle
Dan and Marianna’s in Middlesex NJ
Viki LaSala
Sandwiches Unlimited in Ledgewood and North Jersey Bagels & Subs in Netcong. Both are loaded with meats and toppings. Well worth the money.
Shannon Thompson
Baglianis in Hammonton. Cacias in Hammonton is in the discussion as well as Sugar Hill in Mays Landing.
Scott Lang
NJ Diners that are open 24/7
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting. Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.