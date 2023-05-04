The best hoagies you can find in New Jersey

It's a sandwich so good it gets a day named after it. May 5 is National Hoagie Day and what better place to celebrate it than in New Jersey?

Although some may call it a "sub," short for submarine, like at White House Subs in Atlantic City, some may say it's a Primo, we know exactly what a "hoagie" is.

We're talking the freshest of bread, delicious cold cuts, meats, and cheeses topped off with all kinds of possibilities like lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, oil, and vinegar, and if you're making one for me, hot or cold, it must include mayo.

So where are the rest of these great hoagies in New Jersey? I polled my listeners and social media, many of which are total foodies, and got these great places.

Taliercio's Ultimate Gourmet in Red Bank (Photo: Google Maps) Taliercio's Ultimate Gourmet in Red Bank (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Talerico's won last year's Jersey Sandwich Joints Best Sandwich Joint Trophy! I highly recommend Talerico's!

Guy Madsen

Fiore's House of Quality in Hoboken (Photo: Google Maps) Fiore's House of Quality in Hoboken (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Keith Vena

Gail Morrone

Lenny's Market in Silverton (Photo: Google Maps) Lenny's Market in Silverton (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Lenny’s in Hooper Ave. in Toms River makes old-school deli super-stuffed heroes.

Teddy Maturo

Brick Grocery in Sewell...and it's not even close.

Bobby Basile

Tastee Sub Shop II in Franklin Park (Photo: Google Maps) Tastee Sub Shop II in Franklin Park (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Tasty’s in South Brunswick! Oh so good!!!!

Nini Grace

Franks Deli in Asbury Park.

Alan Binger

Carmen's Deli in Bellmar (Photo: Google Maps) Carmen's Deli in Bellmar (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Carmen’s Deli in Belmar

Domenick Stellato

Palladino’s Market in Atco, NJ

Martin Stephens

Mike's Giant Submarines in Belmar (Photo: Google Maps) Mike's Giant Submarines in Belmar (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Lori Berry

Sub Shack Hackettstown

Anthony Theesfeld

Joseph's Delicatessen in Spring Lake (Photo: Google Maps) Joseph's Delicatessen in Spring Lake (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Jim Brown

Thomas Thomi Hawk Hickey

Demarco's Catering & Gourmet Deli (Photo: Google Maps) Demarco's Catering & Gourmet Deli (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Jeff Faistl

Nicole Casale

Hoagie Haven in Princeton (Photo: Google Maps) Hoagie Haven in Princeton (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Hoagie Haven in Princeton

Denise Farrell

Kenny’s Colonial Market in Point

Gregg Jordan

Pal Joey's in Sewell (Photo: Google Maps) Pal Joey's in Sewell (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Pal Joey’s in Sewell

Christopher Forgione

Chicks Deli Cherry Hill

Joe Kasper

Driftwood Deli and Sub Shop in Toms River (Photo: Google Maps) Driftwood Deli and Sub Shop in Toms River (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Driftwood Deli and Sub Shop in Toms River!!!

Kevin Askew

Vilardo's Italian Deli in Nutley

Jason Braitsch

Nino's Trattoria & Pizzeria (Photo: Google Maps) Nino's Trattoria & Pizzeria (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Nino’s Pizzeria is outside of Chambersburg at the corner of Chambers Street and Broad Street. When you go tell them I sent you.

Eric Barash

Suncrest Market, Wildwood Crest

Mark Petti Sr.

Gaetano's Steaks in Brooklawn (Photo: Google Maps) Gaetano's Steaks in Brooklawn (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Gaetano's Steaks in Brooklawn !!

Joe Jankowski

Massimo Italian Deli in Kenilworth

Frank Altamura

Lenny's Colonial Ranch Market in Point Pleasant (Photo: Google Maps) Lenny's Colonial Ranch Market in Point Pleasant (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Lennys in Point Pleasant. That's it

Jeffrey Circle

Dan and Marianna’s in Middlesex NJ

Viki LaSala

Sandwiches Unlimited in Ledgewood (Photo: Google Maps) Sandwiches Unlimited in Ledgewood (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Sandwiches Unlimited in Ledgewood and North Jersey Bagels & Subs in Netcong. Both are loaded with meats and toppings. Well worth the money.

Shannon Thompson

Baglianis in Hammonton (Photo: Google Maps) Baglianis in Hammonton (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Scott Lang

