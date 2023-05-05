When you talk Jersey subs, White House Subs in Atlantic City always makes the conversation. So when I was in Atlantic City Sunday, I had to take my family to dinner and find out what makes them so good, and trust me, they ARE good! If you want endorsements, just look at all the celebrities on the wall!

What I like about them is that they put the lettuce on the inside and lots of cold cuts on the outside which makes them so much easier to eat.

After paying my check, I caught up with Tony who's been making subs there for over 40 years. "All the meats are imported, the produce is fresh, the bread is delivered multiple times a day and because of the high turnover, nothing lasts very long," Tony says. "There's a dehydration process that goes on with food and one of their secrets is the quicker they use it, the better the taste." That's one of their secrets. "Success breeds stability and stability breeds success."

Back to the "wall of fame," among the many Tony has served was Whitney Houston, who had "an Italian sub and half a meatball," Bernie Mac, Tony Orlando, and Donny and Marie Osmond, but the one that stands out the most was "Dr J" Julius Erving.

One of our employees had a 'Sports Illustrated' with him on the cover and Erving waited until the employee went home and got it so that he could sign it." What a class act!

