This month: Celebrate National Hoagie Day in NJ

Half of New Jersey calls it a sub and the other half calls it a hoagie. Are they the same thing?

Yes and no.

One of my friends at work suggested that the sub is made with a roll that is cut in half lengthwise with two separate pieces. One being the bottom and one for the top.

Whereas a hoagie starts with a roll cut open in the front and the contents are stuffed in with the roll intact.

I'm not sure if that is the definitive answer or not. He does smoke a lot of weed, but he claims that only makes his thoughts more profound and analytical. They're basically the same thing whether you call it a hoagie, sub, grinder or hero. Just don't call it what they do in states like Texas....a sandwich. Pah-leeze!

That's for PB&J or ham and cheese. This is a masterpiece of hand-held gastronomy worthy of its own special moniker.

The legend has it that Italian immigrant shipyard workers on Hog Island on the Delaware River in Philadelphia would pack this "sandwich" to take to work every day. The creation was called a "Hog Island Sandwich" or "Hoggie" and with the Philly accent became hoagie.

To celebrate this classic culinary creation, this Friday has been designated National Hoagie Day. I know, everything has a day.

So, thanks to a local Philly-based chain called Primo's Hoagies, the name hoagie is spreading north in New Jersey. Of course, they are celebrating this special day, May 5th with a few specials.

Primo's is now as far north in New Jersey as Allendale and Mahwah. You'll also find them in Rockaway, West Orange and Hackettstown to name a few places.

It remains to be seen if the population north of Trenton will start calling it a hoagie. Nah, it's like trying to get the people who insist on calling pork roll, Taylor Ham to call it pork roll. Whatever you call it, New Jersey has some of the best places in the world to get one. Get a few on Friday!

