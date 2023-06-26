A neon sign in this new Jackson restaurant screams this apology: “I’m sorry for what I said when I was hungry.”

And we all know that feeling. When you’re "hangry" and nothing will satisfy you until you had a really good meal. That’s what you’re gonna get at Burger Bar in Jackson.

The brand-new restaurant, whose motto is “Eat what makes you happy,” offers fast-food-style burgers, chicken, salads, and more, and is available for casual eat-in, or takeout.

Via Burger Bar on Facebook Via Burger Bar on Facebook loading...

The minute you walk in, you get the vibe. Whether you eat kosher, or not, this kosher eatery with its funky, cool casual atmosphere is going to be your new favorite place. And your new favorite burger.

The same owner as Jackson’s wildly successful Bagel King saw the need for a great burger place in Jackson and he definitely did it right. In fact, this is Jackson’s first kosher meat establishment. Burger Bar offers so many different types of food and the most unique burger you’ll ever have.

It’s the kind of burger you dream of. Thick and crispy on the outside, juicy and flavorful inside. One of their most unique burgers is the breakfast burger—yes, of course, you can eat a burger for breakfast— if it’s stuffed with boardwalk fries, bacon, a kosher bacon substitute made of beef, a fried egg and ketchup.

Via Burger Bar on Facebook Via Burger Bar on Facebook loading...

There’s also a Mushroom onion burger, whiskey burger, Beer Haus burger, and a ridiculously awesome Tex Mex burger, stuffed with roasted pepper, sautéed onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, chipotle mayo and so many more amazing combinations. The toppings never end at Burger Bar.

If you’re someone who insists on remaining on the lighter side, you can have one of burger bar’s delicious salads like a classic Caesar salad, grilled chicken salad, buffalo schnitzel salad balsamic chicken salad and Mexican chop salad.

Not only that but they have an amazing variety of schnitzel (fried chicken) dishes and a kids menu.

Burger Bar is located at 2080 W County Line Road, Jackson, and is open Sunday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

