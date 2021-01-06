The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival will be held this summer

Here’s a promising sign: the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival will be held this year, just a little differently. The event, which was canceled in 2020 because of, well, you know ... was scheduled for April indoors at the Atlantic City Convention Center, but will now be held in June outdoors at Bader Field. The new dates are June 4-5 (Friday and Saturday).

According to the event’s Facebook page, “We are excited about the opportunity to host our festival on the 142-acre piece of property, allowing for producers to create a fun, interactive celebration while also enabling the festivities to be spread out for an open-air experience. As a productions company, we are confident that we can maintain attendee safety while delivering the experience that some have come to expect from the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival.”

There will be three sessions spread over the two days; tickets will go on sale Jan. 15 (2020 tickets will be honored for this year’s event). The last time it was held, in 2019, over 26,000 people attended the three sessions with 150 breweries taking part. As well as being held outdoors, exhibitors will be spaced to allow for social distancing, which shouldn’t be a problem considering all the acreage they’ll have available. One thing that is still up in the air is the musical acts; the ones scheduled to play last year weren’t available for the new dates, but organizers say a lineup will be announced in advance, possibly in March. For more info, you can go to the event’s website.

