The 6 traffic tickets that cost Jersey drivers the most

If you drive a regular route in New Jersey on a daily basis, you most likely know where the speed traps are.

Speeding can cost you some money and raise your insurance rates, but it by far not the most expensive mistake you can make while driving in New Jersey.

According to Zebra, the country's leading insurance comparison site, having a little too much intoxicant in your system is going to cost you the most money.

Even though people drove 13% less in 2020 than in the previous year, fatal auto accidents were up 8%. Take it from someone who was out on the roads every day, people were driving at a much higher rate of speed than normal.

That was probably due to a lack of police presence on the roads, and less willingness of the cops to pull people over during the height of the pandemic. They are out in full force now and people should be aware of what it'll cost you if you screw up on the roads.

The tickets that cost Jersey drivers the most in increased insurance costs:

1) Leaving the scene of an accident (hit and run), $2,566

2) Racing, $2,840.

3) DUI, $2,454.

4) Refusal to submit to a chemical test, $2,426.

5) Driving with a suspended license, $2,392.

6) Reckless driving, $2,389.

For the full list of what driving violations can cost you in New Jersey, and where we stand as far as insurance costs for screwing up, check out Zebra's full report here.

Traffic in New Jersey seems to be back to full capacity and so are the speed traps and patrols. Be safe and be smart out there.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.