The 30 most remarkable NJ towns that deserve a day trip

The 30 most remarkable NJ towns that deserve a day trip

Many people ask me why I live in New Jersey. The answer is always the same.

Get our free mobile app

You get a little bit of everything all within driving distance.

Beaches, mountains, pinelands, we've got it all. Plus, we're a short trip to New York City and Philadelphia.

For those who love The Garden State, it's oftentimes hard to kick the stereotypes. Here are some of my favorites:

  1. There's nothing to see in New Jersey but highways and factories.
  2. The entire state smells like pollution.
  3. The Jersey Shore is just like the show "Jersey Shore."
  4. All New Jerseyans are rude and aggressive.
  5. Everyone in New Jersey is Italian-American.
  6. The traffic in New Jersey is always terrible.
  7. New Jerseyans only eat pizza and bagels.
  8. The entire state is just one big highway.
  9. New Jersey is a dangerous state to live in.
  10. New Jersey is full of toxic waste dumps.

There's one aspect of the Garden State that many forget.

History. Many centuries' worth of history has shaped our state over time.

As you'll see, several towns are actually stuck in time. But, that's okay, because the quirkiness of these places really does add to the charm.

Most of these towns you will likely have never heard of, but they are all hidden gems that I would recommend any visitor or resident of New Jersey visit to get the complete feel of our diverse and unique state.

30 Special and Unique New Jersey Towns Everyone Must Visit

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in New Jersey

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New Jersey using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.
Filed Under: nj day trips
Categories: Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM