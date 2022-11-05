Teresa Giudice’s new holiday movie has interesting New Jersey slang title

It's going to be a very New Jersey Christmas.

Teresa Giudice is a very busy lady. Between getting married, filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and recently competing on Dancing With The Stars, you'd think she'd have enough on her plate.

But, that's not the case - the reality star is giving acting a try. According to Us Weekly, she's landed a new role in a VH1 Christmas Movie called Fuhgeddabout Christmas.

Judging by the movie's title, it seems like the movie will lean into New Jersey and Italian American Stereotypes. Here's the synopsis from the article:

When an Italian American superstar realizes her family is fed up with her workaholic ways, she gets help from her celebrity friends, Santa and magical elves to give them the best Christmas ever.

Giudice isn't the only Jersey reality star with a role in this production. Jersey Shore star and Giudice's fellow Dancing With The Stars castmate Vinny Guadagnino, and former Mob Wives star Renee Graziano will star alongside her. Also appearing in the movie are writer Perez Hilton, comedian Nick Cannon, and New Jersey rapper Fetty Wap.

What are your thoughts about Fuhgeddaboutit Christmas? As an Italian-American, it's nice to see my culture on TV, especially since we have so many unique Christmas traditions, such as The Feast of the Seven Fishes.

For me, it gets muddy when the things that make us uniquely Jersey, like our love for food, passionate and loud personalities, and accents, are made fun of.

It's fun when we're the ones making the joke and everyone can laugh, but when it's overdone to the point where it's an inaccurate mockery, that's where I have a problem. Think back to how Jersey Shore gave us the reputation of being obnoxious party animals who are obsessed with tanning. I hope Fuhgeddaboutit Christmas won't follow in those footsteps.

Regardless, I'll still be watching, and if you're interested in seeing it too, the movie will air on VH1 on December 21st at 8 pm.

